Anchyra Partners LLC Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Anchyra Partners LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,562 shares of the social networking company's stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 2.4% of Anchyra Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Anchyra Partners LLC's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RHL Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Curtis J. Mahoney sold 2,079 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.92, for a total value of $1,268,023.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $681,890.56. The trade was a 65.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 7,847 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.83, for a total transaction of $4,769,642.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $251,641.62. This represents a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,013 shares of company stock worth $24,115,999. Insiders own 13.53% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Article Title

Qualcomm said Meta will be the first major customer for its new data-center CPU, highlighting Meta’s role in the AI infrastructure buildout and reinforcing expectations that it can keep scaling AI capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Article Title

Analysts continue to point to Meta’s AI push as a driver of top-line growth, with stronger ad engagement, user activity, and monetization potential helping the bullish long-term case. Positive Sentiment: Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Article Title

Meta is also being highlighted as a favored AI stock by investors and hedge-fund watchers, which can support sentiment around the name. Neutral Sentiment: Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Article Title

Facebook launched an AI companion app for creators, a product update that could help engagement over time but is not yet a clear near-term stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Article Title

Investor concern remains centered on Meta’s heavy capital spending, with recent commentary noting that higher 2026 CapEx guidance is pressuring near-term cash flow even as revenue growth stays strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta is facing more scrutiny on governance and legal issues, including a lawsuit from a former executive and separate reporting around political and regulatory pressure, which can weigh on sentiment. Article Title

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $542.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $614.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.26 and a 52-week high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $10.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $56.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.56 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,015.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $840.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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