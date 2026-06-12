Andra AP fonden Boosts Stock Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,575 shares of the network technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.15% of F5 worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,906 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 39,305 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 1,281.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,297 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $79,428,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Evercore raised F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on F5 from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $382.67.

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F5 Stock Performance

FFIV opened at $393.84 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $223.76 and a one year high of $411.52. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $347.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.72.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The business had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total value of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.58, for a total value of $439,010.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,474.80. The trade was a 14.15% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $7,437,510. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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