Andra AP fonden Buys 39,991 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 1,714.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,323 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 39,991 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $7,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $48,746,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,051 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $13,447,000 after buying an additional 7,712 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Steel Dynamics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Steel Dynamics this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James Stanley Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.70, for a total transaction of $2,687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 102,837 shares in the company, valued at $27,632,301.90. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $538,453.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 28,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,759.98. The trade was a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $291.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $237.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD stock opened at $238.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day moving average is $210.41. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $288.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 7.83%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.22%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

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