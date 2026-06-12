Andra AP fonden Cuts Stake in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455,200 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CocaCola were worth $31,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after buying an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CocaCola by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after buying an additional 923,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CocaCola by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,984,203 shares of the company's stock worth $6,273,037,000 after buying an additional 433,547 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CocaCola during the 4th quarter worth $3,865,807,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CocaCola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,289,857 shares of the company's stock worth $2,816,697,000 after buying an additional 1,195,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,559,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This represents a 12.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 207,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,004. This represents a 32.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 875,921 shares of company stock valued at $69,831,810. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.69.

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Key Stories Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $82.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $355.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.35. CocaCola Company has a 52 week low of $65.35 and a 52 week high of $84.04. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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