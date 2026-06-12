Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 114,700 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 0.7% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 249.1% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 619,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $75,962,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,138,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $630,056,000 after buying an additional 726,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 161,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $17,888,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.34. The company has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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