Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,163 shares of the company's stock after selling 147,437 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises about 0.9% of Andra AP fonden's holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in AppLovin were worth $70,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 9,052 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $5,431,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 177,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,470,000. This represents a 4.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,545,043.18. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,758 shares of company stock worth $136,333,079. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

AppLovin Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ APP opened at $478.57 on Friday. AppLovin Corporation has a 12 month low of $320.00 and a 12 month high of $745.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.70 and a 200-day moving average of $521.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.45.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AppLovin from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $860.00 to $700.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $560.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $669.62.

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AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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