Andra AP fonden Decreases Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK - Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,860 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $19,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 price objective (down from $490.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $404.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $451.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ROK

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Matthew W. Fordenwalt sold 377 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.51, for a total value of $173,612.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,282.87. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,538 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.43, for a total transaction of $1,133,039.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,591.76. This represents a 15.13% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,308 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,812 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company's stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.1%

NYSE:ROK opened at $458.15 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $426.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $406.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $305.44 and a 52 week high of $468.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.42. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.500-13.100 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Rockwell Automation's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation is a global industrial automation and digital transformation company headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The firm designs, manufactures and supports control systems, industrial control hardware and software, and related services that help manufacturers and industrial operators automate processes, improve productivity and enable data-driven decision making. Rockwell traces its heritage to the Allen-Bradley and Rockwell automation businesses and positions itself as a provider of integrated automation solutions across discrete and process industries.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable logic controllers (PLCs), human-machine interfaces (HMIs), variable frequency drives, sensors, safety components and other industrial control hardware, often marketed under the Allen-Bradley brand.

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