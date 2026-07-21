Andra AP fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,125 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Linde were worth $29,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its holdings in Linde by 96.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 57 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 68 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $559.00 price target on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Linde from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $548.67.

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Linde Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of LIN stock opened at $512.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $516.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $492.13. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $387.78 and a twelve month high of $548.20.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. Linde has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.600-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Linde's payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde NASDAQ: LIN is a multinational industrial gases and engineering company that supplies gases, related technologies and services to a wide range of industries. The company traces its current form to the 2018 combination of Germany's Linde AG and U.S.-based Praxair, creating one of the largest global providers of industrial, specialty and medical gases. Linde's business model centers on production, processing and distribution of gases as well as the design and construction of the plants and equipment needed to produce them.

Core products and services include atmospheric and process gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon; hydrogen and helium; carbon dioxide; and a portfolio of higher‑value specialty and electronic gases.

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