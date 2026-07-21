Andra AP fonden Has $21.13 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,787 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 491,513 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in AT&T were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,181,977,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 42,295,492 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,094,184,000 after buying an additional 17,040,328 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 620.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 11,891,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $295,392,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 332,089,723 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,249,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,155,597 shares of the technology company's stock worth $624,865,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of AT&T from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set an "underweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.14.

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AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. AT&T's payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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