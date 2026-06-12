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Andra AP fonden Has $37.14 Million Stake in onsemi $ON

Written by MarketBeat
June 12, 2026
onsemi logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Andra AP fonden cut its onsemi stake by 8.3% in Q4, selling 61,700 shares and leaving it with 685,900 shares valued at about $37.1 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains heavy, with hedge funds and other institutions holding about 97.7% of onsemi’s stock, while several firms adjusted positions during the quarter.
  • Analysts are generally constructive on the stock: recent target hikes and upgrades left onsemi with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $92.96, while the company also posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue.
  • Five stocks we like better than onsemi.

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,900 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 61,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.17% of onsemi worth $37,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 302,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,384,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Xponance LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 60,039 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in onsemi by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,322 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in onsemi by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of onsemi in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of onsemi from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $56.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of onsemi from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 301,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,011,042. This represents a 9.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.35% of the company's stock.

onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $115.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.14. onsemi has a 1 year low of $44.56 and a 1 year high of $134.92.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. onsemi has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.770 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that onsemi will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting onsemi this week:

onsemi Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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