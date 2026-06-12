Andra AP fonden Has $40.59 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,700 shares of the company's stock after selling 180,924 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.13% of Teradyne worth $40,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company's stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 467.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company's stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,304. This trade represents a 8.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 10,941 shares of company stock worth $3,751,992 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

More Teradyne News

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Teradyne Stock Up 9.7%

Shares of TER stock opened at $381.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.00 and a 52 week high of $422.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.42 and a 200-day moving average of $290.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teradyne from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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