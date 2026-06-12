Andra AP fonden Has $46.97 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 0.6% of Andra AP fonden's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $46,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,298 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.58.

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Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2%

TJX stock opened at $168.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a market cap of $185.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.84 and a twelve month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 201,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,410 shares of company stock worth $20,798,135. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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