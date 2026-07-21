Andra AP fonden Has $50.86 Million Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,784 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 213,584 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.6% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CocaCola were worth $50,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisbourg Investments Inc. bought a new position in CocaCola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the second quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CocaCola by 1,081.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other news, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at $9,842,608.29. This trade represents a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,905 shares of company stock worth $71,832,315 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on CocaCola in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $83.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $89.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CocaCola

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $65.35 and a 52-week high of $85.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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