Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,473 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,921 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Vertiv were worth $20,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,137.5% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company's stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cura Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. MWA Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 15.3% during the first quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 3,720 shares of the company's stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of VRT opened at $291.80 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.70 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company's fifty day moving average is $318.90 and its 200 day moving average is $271.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The business's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

More Vertiv News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho set a $380.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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