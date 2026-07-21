Andra AP fonden Purchases 46,000 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the technology company's stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.2% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 247 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in Arista Networks by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 870 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total value of $43,908,310.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,134,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $39,040,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,692,983 shares of company stock valued at $452,119,385. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $169.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $213.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.99 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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