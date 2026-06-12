Andra AP fonden Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 118.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,200 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 139,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Texas Instruments Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $297.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $270.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average is $269.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the sale, the director owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Texas Instruments

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised shares of Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $267.11.

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About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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