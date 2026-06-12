Andra AP fonden Sells 1,226,800 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Andra AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU - Free Report) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474,600 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,226,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in NU were worth $24,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get NU alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $763,792,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth about $406,757,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,370,791 shares of the company's stock worth $659,067,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NU by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,141,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,449,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in NU by 276.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $294,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529,278 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.05 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.95. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

NU (NYSE:NU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.06 billion. NU had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 30.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

NU declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NU from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Itau BBA Securities restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NU in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of NU from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of NU from a "positive" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NU

Insider Transactions at NU

In other news, CEO Cristina Helena Zing Junqueira sold 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $4,443,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,312,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,245,725.78. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $257,040.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 162,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,716. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd NYSE: NU, commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NU, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NU wasn't on the list.

While NU currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here