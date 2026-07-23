Andra AP fonden Sells 16,660 Shares of Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,254 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,660 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Nebius Group were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Nebius Group by 34,371.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,762 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 93,490 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,756,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Nebius Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nebius Group by 1,095.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046,799 shares of the company's stock worth $169,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,612 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NBIS stock opened at $218.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average of $155.95. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $299.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a net margin of 95.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. The firm's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

Read Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nebius Group news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 10,776 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,976,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,913.20. This trade represents a 28.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 585,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170 over the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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