Andra AP fonden Sells 33,800 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 33,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CBRE Group were worth $23,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $3,030,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 392,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 47,460 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,121,144 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $334,207,000 after acquiring an additional 52,985 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 135,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 12,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $1,734,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.21. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.69 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.11.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.48. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 110,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,709.46. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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