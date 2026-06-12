Andra AP fonden Sells 42,620 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME - Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 42,620 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden's holdings in CME Group were worth $28,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. 1248 Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 5,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.63, for a total transaction of $1,752,536.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,438,860.26. The trade was a 17.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.51, for a total value of $10,447,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,606,111.30. This trade represents a 38.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,297,507. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

CME Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CME Group this week:

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $262.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.56 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.25. CME Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 63.19%.The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. CME Group's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. CME Group's payout ratio is 44.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus restated a "hold" rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $267.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on CME Group from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded CME Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $316.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CME Group from $343.00 to $316.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CME Group

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world's largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company's core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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