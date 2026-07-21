Andra AP fonden Sells 55,555 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 55,555 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Andra AP fonden's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $39,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total transaction of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 552,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total transaction of $9,102,867.60. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $183.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:TJX opened at $155.67 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $122.30 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $171.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.63. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.28%.

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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