Andra AP fonden Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,600 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.10% of EMCOR Group worth $28,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. This trade represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME opened at $812.50 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $844.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $746.82. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $466.49 and a 52-week high of $951.96. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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