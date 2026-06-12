Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,000 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after selling 52,978 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned approximately 0.05% of eBay worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $8,084,000 after buying an additional 44,851 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 154,465 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in eBay by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after acquiring an additional 67,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.84 and a 52-week high of $119.31.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. Research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay's dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,063 shares of company stock valued at $15,356,989. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on eBay from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.84.

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About eBay

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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