Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Andra AP fonden lessened its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the online travel company's stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.09% of Expedia Group worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Expedia Group alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 3,682,100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $787,049,000 after purchasing an additional 309,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645,732 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $779,275,000 after purchasing an additional 728,063 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,842 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $667,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,176 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $861,979,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 24,899.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,808,466 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $386,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $224.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $234.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.35. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expedia Group's payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $290.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $284.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXPE

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Expedia Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Expedia Group wasn't on the list.

While Expedia Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here