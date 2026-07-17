Angeles Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,975 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,661 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors raised its position in Qualcomm by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 64,911 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 43,986 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Qualcomm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,533,420 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $262,291,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 18,691 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143,690 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $24,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Get Qualcomm alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 21,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,044,465 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.57 and its 200 day moving average is $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Article Title

Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Article Title

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Article Title

Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Article Title

EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also highlighted Qualcomm’s multi-day slide and the possibility that investors are reducing exposure ahead of earnings and amid weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Argus set a $220.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Qualcomm, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Qualcomm wasn't on the list.

While Qualcomm currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here