AngioDynamics, Inc. $ANGO Shares Bought by Bastion Asset Management Inc.

Bastion Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,313,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 194,822 shares during the period. AngioDynamics accounts for 4.3% of Bastion Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bastion Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of AngioDynamics worth $14,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngioDynamics Stock Down 2.3%

ANGO opened at $14.14 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $584.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.34.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.24 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.AngioDynamics has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.290--0.240 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Monday, April 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of AngioDynamics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.50.

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AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical technology company headquartered in Latham, New York, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of minimally invasive medical devices. The company's products focus on three core areas: vascular access, peripheral vascular intervention and interventional oncology. Its solutions are designed to improve procedural outcomes, reduce complications and enhance patient comfort in hospital and outpatient settings.

In the vascular access segment, AngioDynamics offers a portfolio of devices including implanted ports, peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs), hemodialysis catheters and specialty blood management products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO - Free Report).

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