Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Bought by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 670,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Annaly Capital Management accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors' holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $14,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 585.6% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 361.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company's stock.

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Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $22.73 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.47.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $341.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.27 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 34.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.2%. Annaly Capital Management's dividend payout ratio is 101.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. JonesTrading restated a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.44.

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Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company's core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

Further Reading

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