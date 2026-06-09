Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 4,795 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,773 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overbrook Management Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $28,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,174 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,178,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,044,697 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,915,172,000 after buying an additional 214,215 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 77,919 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $19,841,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $301.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.07 and a 1-year high of $317.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,934,433.50. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Apple from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.82.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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