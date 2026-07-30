Anson Funds Management LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP's holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 5,353,188 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $394,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,556 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $114,094,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,729,339 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $127,342,000 after buying an additional 95,727 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 630,624 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $46,434,000 after acquiring an additional 37,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter worth $1,983,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Canadian Pacific Kansas City this week:

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. CPKC reports strong Q2 results

CPKC reported approximately C$4.2 billion in second-quarter revenue, up 12.6% year over year. Diluted EPS was C$1.15, while core adjusted diluted EPS reached C$1.27; Zacks reported adjusted earnings of US$0.92 per share versus a US$0.89 consensus estimate. Strong grain shipments, including the benefit of a large crop, supported revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Management expects faster growth in the second half of 2026. The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. CP tops Q2 earnings and revenue estimates

The company highlighted its three-country network and anticipated acceleration in growth, which could support investor confidence if freight volumes and pricing improve. Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained. CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Canadian Pacific Kansas City declares dividend

CPKC declared a quarterly dividend of C$0.268 per share, payable October 26 to shareholders of record September 25. The payout provides continued income support for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Board chair succession was announced. Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. CPKC board chair succession

Isabelle Courville retired as board chair, and longtime director and vice-chair Gordon Trafton succeeded her under the company’s planned succession process. The orderly transition limits disruption, but investors may monitor any changes in strategy or governance. Negative Sentiment: Profit declined year over year. Despite higher revenue and an earnings beat, reported EPS was below the prior-year period, reflecting pressure on profitability. Investors may remain concerned about costs, freight weakness and whether revenue growth will translate into sustained earnings expansion. Canadian Pacific rides bumper grain crop to higher revenues

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CP stock opened at $91.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $80.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.42 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.Canadian Pacific Kansas City's revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CP. Evercore set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $104.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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