Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Acquired by Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC

Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Antero Resources makes up 11.1% of Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.29% of Antero Resources worth $31,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 16,498.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 590,555 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $23,882,000 after purchasing an additional 43,312 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Antero Resources by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 19,921 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 701.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 22.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AR opened at $33.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The company's fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark upgraded Antero Resources from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 277,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $7,308,536.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,085,192 shares in the company, valued at $42,680,601.36. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

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