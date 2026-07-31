Antero Resources Corporation $AR Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR - Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 127,704 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Antero Resources worth $15,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,239,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $434,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,422 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Antero Resources by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,171,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $341,368,000 after buying an additional 116,461 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Antero Resources by 10.6% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 8,156,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $328,529,000 after buying an additional 783,117 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Antero Resources by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,747 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $172,291,000 after buying an additional 761,842 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,364 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $161,768,000 after buying an additional 1,226,828 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 39,490 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,550,772.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 277,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,904.55. This represents a 12.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 185,826 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $7,308,536.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,085,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $42,680,601.36. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Price Performance

NYSE AR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Key Antero Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Antero Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Antero Resources Q2 earnings report

Antero reported revenue of $1.56 billion, up 20.2% year over year and above the $1.53 billion consensus estimate. Reported EPS of $0.90 topped the $0.84 analyst estimate; another adjusted-earnings measure cited by Zacks showed EPS of $0.76 versus a $0.75 consensus and $0.35 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Record production and higher guidance strengthened the outlook. Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. AR Q2 earnings beat estimates on record production gains

Antero Resources highlighted record second-quarter production, revenue growth and stronger cash flow, and raised its 2026 output guidance following strategic acquisitions. Greater volumes could support operating leverage if commodity prices remain favorable. Positive Sentiment: Management sees margin upside over several years. The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Antero Resources earnings call maps multi-year margin upside

The earnings call reportedly outlined an optimistic operating outlook, including opportunities for sustained margin improvement. This supports the potential for stronger free cash flow and shareholder returns over time. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $46 while maintaining an “equal weight” rating. The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Barclays raises Antero Resources price target

The higher target signals valuation upside, but the unchanged neutral rating suggests the firm does not view the recent earnings strength as sufficient to warrant a more bullish stance. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research reduced several future EPS estimates. Cuts included forecasts for full-year 2026 EPS to $3.71 from $4.12 and full-year 2027 EPS to $3.53 from $4.16, along with reductions for several 2026–27 quarters. Zacks retained a “Hold” rating, tempering the positive earnings reaction. Antero Resources analyst estimates

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Antero Resources from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and oil properties in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company's operations target the Marcellus and Utica shales, where it applies advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize recovery from its large acreage position. Antero's portfolio encompasses significant reserves of ethane, propane and other NGLs, alongside dry gas volumes that are positioned to serve both domestic and export markets.

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Antero Resources holds approximately 1.8 million net acres of leasehold interests across parts of West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here