ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $85.64 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 421,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 28,990 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies makes up approximately 1.8% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.25% of Keysight Technologies worth $85,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,875,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $349.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $315.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.74. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.85 and a 12-month high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $268.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $232.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jo Ann Juskie sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.42, for a total value of $304,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,079.84. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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