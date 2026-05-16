ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Has $90.37 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,972 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 73,577 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up approximately 1.9% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Duke Energy worth $90,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 13,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $120.98 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $113.39 and a fifty-two week high of $134.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Regis T. Repko sold 962 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $123,001.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,896 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,142.56. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,102 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. The trade was a 17.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,426 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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