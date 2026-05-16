ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation $ETR

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,132,165 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 26,721 shares during the quarter. Entergy makes up 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.25% of Entergy worth $104,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $558,419.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,609 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,454,155.55. This represents a 18.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $131.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $129.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $109.08 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 13.48%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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