ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Purchases 44,704 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. $D

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,898 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.2% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned about 0.21% of Dominion Energy worth $104,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,121 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $5,988,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 33,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 117,035 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 28,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $61.83 on Friday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's payout ratio is currently 78.99%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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