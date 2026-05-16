ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd Takes $20.91 Million Position in Globant S.A. $GLOB

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 319,902 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $20,914,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.73% of Globant at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Globant by 473.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 493 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Globant by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 712 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Globant by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Globant by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company's stock.

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Globant Price Performance

Shares of Globant stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $107.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. Globant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.46%.The firm had revenue of $607.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Globant's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.100-6.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on GLOB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globant from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Globant from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Globant from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Globant from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Globant from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.81.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLOB

Globant News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Globant this week:

Positive Sentiment: Globant reported Q1 2026 revenue of $607.1 million, above the top end of its own guidance, while adjusted EPS of $1.50 met expectations; the company also generated $36.1 million in free cash flow, which investors may view as a positive sign of profitability and execution. Article Title

Globant reported Q1 2026 revenue of $607.1 million, above the top end of its own guidance, while adjusted EPS of $1.50 met expectations; the company also generated $36.1 million in free cash flow, which investors may view as a positive sign of profitability and execution. Positive Sentiment: The board authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program, which can support the stock by signaling confidence in the business and returning capital to shareholders. Article Title

The board authorized a new $125 million share repurchase program, which can support the stock by signaling confidence in the business and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided Q2 revenue to $610 million-$616 million and full-year 2026 revenue to $2.462 billion-$2.508 billion, with a 14%-15% adjusted operating margin target; these outlook figures suggest a focus on disciplined growth rather than a dramatic acceleration. Article Title

Management guided Q2 revenue to $610 million-$616 million and full-year 2026 revenue to $2.462 billion-$2.508 billion, with a 14%-15% adjusted operating margin target; these outlook figures suggest a focus on disciplined growth rather than a dramatic acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity in GLOB options surged, with call volume far above normal, which may indicate speculation that the recent earnings and buyback news could fuel further upside. Article Title

Trading activity in GLOB options surged, with call volume far above normal, which may indicate speculation that the recent earnings and buyback news could fuel further upside. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target on Globant to $44 from $54, showing some caution even though it kept a hold rating. Article Title

Truist lowered its price target on Globant to $44 from $54, showing some caution even though it kept a hold rating. Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms have announced or promoted class-action lawsuits and lead-plaintiff deadlines against Globant, adding overhang and uncertainty for investors. Article Title

Globant Company Profile

Globant is a digitally native technology services company founded in 2003 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Specializing in software development and digital transformation, Globant partners with enterprises to conceive, design and engineer software products and platforms. The company leverages agile methodologies and proprietary delivery frameworks to accelerate projects in areas such as cloud migration, user experience design, data analytics, artificial intelligence and blockchain-enabled solutions.

Globant's service offerings span strategy consulting, custom software engineering, digital experience design and managed services.

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