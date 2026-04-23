Aon plc $AON Shares Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,300 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN's holdings in AON were worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AON by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 143,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,651,320. This represents a 2.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 20,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $326.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm's 50-day moving average is $325.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.02. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $304.59 and a 12 month high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. AON had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This is an increase from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. AON's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $395.00 price objective on AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $436.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $397.00 to $394.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AON from $443.00 to $402.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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