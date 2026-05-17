Aon plc $AON Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 1,864.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 326,256 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.16% of AON worth $121,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total value of $1,641,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,598,550.66. This trade represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

AON Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE AON opened at $317.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $304.59 and a 52-week high of $381.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $322.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.97 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.07 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. AON's dividend payout ratio is 16.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $401.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $406.00 to $396.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $397.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Aon to $7.77 from $7.75, signaling slightly stronger longer-term earnings expectations. AON report

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2028 EPS estimate for Aon to $7.77 from $7.75, signaling slightly stronger longer-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: An Artemis report noted that global property softening is being offset by underwriting discipline and rising ART interest, a backdrop that can support Aon’s insurance-brokerage and specialty business outlook. Global property softening met by underwriting discipline and rising ART interest: Aon

An Artemis report noted that global property softening is being offset by underwriting discipline and rising ART interest, a backdrop that can support Aon’s insurance-brokerage and specialty business outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research also reiterated or adjusted several other out-year EPS forecasts for Aon, with FY2026 at $19.02, FY2027 at $20.96, and FY2028 at $23.11, suggesting broadly steady earnings growth expectations overall.

Zacks Research also reiterated or adjusted several other out-year EPS forecasts for Aon, with FY2026 at $19.02, FY2027 at $20.96, and FY2028 at $23.11, suggesting broadly steady earnings growth expectations overall. Negative Sentiment: The same analyst note included modest cuts to some near- and medium-term estimates, including Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, FY2027, and FY2028, which may temper enthusiasm around the pace of earnings growth. AON report

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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