Aon plc $AON Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,613 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC's holdings in AON were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 333,454 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $117,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AON by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in AON by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 67,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $23,655,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,864.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $121,304,000 after buying an additional 326,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth about $1,359,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $406.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on AON from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AON from $396.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AON from $377.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AON from $389.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $407.19.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AON

AON Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $367.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $304.59 and a 1 year high of $382.34. The company has a market cap of $78.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $340.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.87.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 22.27%.AON's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,950 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.05, for a total value of $725,497.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,958.20. This trade represents a 12.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,450 shares of company stock worth $1,659,242 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key AON News

Here are the key news stories impacting AON this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.81, slightly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth was 5%, operating margins expanded, and client retention and new-business wins supported performance. Aon Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Aon reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $3.81, slightly above the $3.80 consensus and up from $3.49 a year earlier. Organic revenue growth was 5%, operating margins expanded, and client retention and new-business wins supported performance. Positive Sentiment: Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, along with a record pace of share repurchases, provided additional support for the investment case. Aon also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing concerns about a broader outlook deterioration. Aon buyback and Q2 growth article

Growth in reinsurance and property-and-casualty businesses, along with a record pace of share repurchases, provided additional support for the investment case. Aon also reaffirmed its full-year guidance, reducing concerns about a broader outlook deterioration. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 and kept a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $419 from $406 and maintained an Overweight rating. These revisions imply meaningful upside based on the cited current price.

Citigroup raised its price target to $435 from $420 and kept a Buy rating, while Wells Fargo lifted its target to $419 from $406 and maintained an Overweight rating. These revisions imply meaningful upside based on the cited current price. Neutral Sentiment: Aon’s quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion grew 2.2% year over year but fell short of the $4.28 billion analyst estimate. The narrow miss may keep investors focused on the pace of revenue acceleration even as margins improve.

Aon’s quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion grew 2.2% year over year but fell short of the $4.28 billion analyst estimate. The narrow miss may keep investors focused on the pace of revenue acceleration even as margins improve. Negative Sentiment: General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 1,900 shares for approximately $718,000, following additional sales earlier in July. He continues to hold a substantial position, but the insider selling may weigh modestly on sentiment.

About AON

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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