Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 124.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total transaction of $5,092,941.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.43, for a total transaction of $14,398,392.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 146,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,184,361.88. The trade was a 14.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 199,767 shares of company stock valued at $114,104,709 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $390.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $518.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $626.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.46 and a 1-year high of $669.22. The company has a market capitalization of $497.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $473.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $377.36.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 29.31%.The business's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

Further Reading

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