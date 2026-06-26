Apella Capital LLC Acquires 28,280 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 286.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,156 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 28,280 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.NextEra Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio is 63.36%.

Trending Headlines about NextEra Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an overweight rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Morgan Stanley price target update

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on NextEra Energy to $117 from $111 and reiterated an rating, signaling continued upside potential and supporting bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Strategic investments article

Analysts and market commentary highlighted NextEra’s large capital plan through 2030, including investments in Florida Power & Light, renewables, and storage, which could drive steady long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. AI boom energy trade article

Several articles tied NextEra to rising AI electricity demand, which reinforces the company’s role as a potential beneficiary of higher power needs from data centers and related infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Valuation article

Recent coverage also focused on whether the stock still offers value after its strong one-year rally, suggesting investors are weighing growth prospects against a less attractive valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from buy to hold , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Downgrade reference

Erste Group Bank AG downgraded NextEra Energy from to , which could temper enthusiasm, but the move does not indicate a bearish stance. Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest remains elevated, and recent commentary noted the stock has been active despite broader market weakness. Recent stock movement article

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

See Also

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