Apella Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 195.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,120 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.8% during the first quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company's stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $236,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.3% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,504 shares of the company's stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 7.7% in the first quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the company's stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C

Citigroup News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. How Citigroup's Stress Test Success Strengthens Shareholder Returns

Citigroup’s successful 2026 Fed stress test supports a stronger capital position, giving the bank more flexibility for higher dividends and a planned $30 billion share buyback. Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Citigroup Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Analysts expect Citigroup to post double-digit profit growth in the upcoming second-quarter earnings report, which could reinforce the stock’s recent rally if results and guidance come in strong. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment:

Market commentary this week also highlighted Citigroup’s broader macro research, including a warning that El Niño could create a new global economic risk through disruption to agriculture, infrastructure, and productivity. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup was also cited in a stock-picking note on Micron, where the bank said strong memory demand could benefit SanDisk; this is more about Citigroup’s analyst commentary than a direct driver for C shares. Micron is soaring after blowout earnings report. That's good news for this other memory chipmaker, Citigroup says

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $141.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $241.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The business's fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its 200-day moving average is $120.83.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.11% of the company's stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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