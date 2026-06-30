Apella Capital LLC Has $24.51 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,544 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 24,856 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,778,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 73,217 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in NVIDIA by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 86,834 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,144,000 after acquiring an additional 34,636 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $194.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $210.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $151.49 and a 1-year high of $236.54.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $320.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $282.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $303.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total transaction of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at $25,053,803.55. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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