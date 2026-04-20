Apella Capital LLC Purchases 5,795 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,578 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after buying an additional 22,896,705 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after buying an additional 21,725,326 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $13,381,628,000 after buying an additional 14,358,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

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More NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $201.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $184.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $95.04 and a 1-year high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.56 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. NVIDIA's revenue for the quarter was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $3,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 83,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,526,363.40. This trade represents a 19.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,734,301.20. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,153,976 shares of company stock valued at $207,181,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $260.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $291.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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