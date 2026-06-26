Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,312 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 34,917 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $18,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $400,302,519.36. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of APO stock opened at $121.39 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $157.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is presently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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