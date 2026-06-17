Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Purchased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,639 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $12,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,938 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,597 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. OCO Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $65,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,512,015 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $218,879,000 after acquiring an additional 53,320 shares during the period. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Apollo Global Management from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $138.41 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a one year low of $99.56 and a one year high of $157.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.Apollo Global Management's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is currently 143.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

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