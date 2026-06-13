Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,159,778 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 148,975 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.89% of Apollo Global Management worth $746,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,419,652 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $6,319,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,545 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 62.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 996,727 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $132,834,000 after buying an additional 381,479 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,351 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $247,469,000 after buying an additional 322,322 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,385,787 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $584,494,000 after buying an additional 299,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,454,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider John P. Zito sold 48,644 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $6,355,825.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,063,696 shares in the company, valued at $400,302,519.36. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.56 and a 12 month high of $157.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.30 billion, a PE ratio of 85.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.05. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.31%.

Apollo Global Management News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Apollo Global Management to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Apollo Global Management from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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