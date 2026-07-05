Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,773 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 240.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,755 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,773 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,483 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 3,116 shares of the company's stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,440 shares of the company's stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total value of $1,815,746.94. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 134,044 shares of company stock worth $2,370,056 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 14.65%.The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

See Also

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