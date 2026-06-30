Apollon Wealth Management LLC Buys 27,058 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,152 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,703,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $460,544,000 after buying an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $361.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Home Depot from $405.00 to $310.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $371.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $350.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The business's 50 day moving average is $323.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.79. The company has a market capitalization of $349.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.19%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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