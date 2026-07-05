Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 90.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,722 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,520,223 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $873,411,000 after buying an additional 120,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $626,605,000 after buying an additional 825,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

RKLB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company's 50-day moving average price is $108.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.34. Rocket Lab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -313.94 and a beta of 2.54.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.Rocket Lab's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RKLB. BTIG Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $108.24.

View Our Latest Report on Rocket Lab

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,326,424. This trade represents a 18.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 573,515 shares of company stock worth $76,412,122. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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